ROH TV Results 11.28.24: The Conglomeration In Action, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured The Conglomeration taking on Pat Buck and the Grizzled Young Veterans, plus more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Chris Jericho cut backstage promo dubbing himself the King of New York and promising to defend his title at ROH Final Battle.

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka def. Anthony Gangone & Goose

* Queen Aminata def. Christina Marie

* MxM Collection def. Iron Savages

* Pure Rules Match: Matt Taven def. Josh Woods

* Lexy Nair & Athena had a backstage segment where Athena said she was focused on the WrestleDynasty qualifiers. She told anyone who wanted a shot at her to step up.

* The Righteous def. JD Drake & BEEF

* AR Fox def. John Silver

* Fight Without Honor from Final Battle 2009: Eddie Kingston def. Chris Hero

* The Conglomeration def. Pat Buck & Grizzled Young Veterans