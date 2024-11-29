wrestling / News

ROH TV Results 11.28.24: The Conglomeration In Action, More

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH 11-28-2024 The Conglomeration vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH TV featured The Conglomeration taking on Pat Buck and the Grizzled Young Veterans, plus more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Chris Jericho cut backstage promo dubbing himself the King of New York and promising to defend his title at ROH Final Battle.

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka def. Anthony Gangone & Goose

* Queen Aminata def. Christina Marie

* MxM Collection def. Iron Savages

* Pure Rules Match: Matt Taven def. Josh Woods

* Lexy Nair & Athena had a backstage segment where Athena said she was focused on the WrestleDynasty qualifiers. She told anyone who wanted a shot at her to step up.

* The Righteous def. JD Drake & BEEF

* AR Fox def. John Silver

* Fight Without Honor from Final Battle 2009: Eddie Kingston def. Chris Hero

* The Conglomeration def. Pat Buck & Grizzled Young Veterans

