ROH TV Results 11.7.24: Katsuyori Shibata Battles The Butcher, More

The latest episode ROH TV saw a battle between Katsuyori Shibata and The Butcher, and the full results are online. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* The Infantry def. Nice & Smooth

* SAP def. LSG & Shawn Donovan

* Lee Moriarty cut a promo backstage and vowed to show Matt Taven why he runs the Pure Division.

* Sammy Guevara def. Preston Vance. Finger snaps aired over the speakers after and Vincent’s voice was heard saying, “Dig what I’m saying?”

* A commercial pimped the Outrunners’ fanny packs.

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka def. The Philly Marino Experience

* Lexy Nair & Athena held their Emergency Minion Empowerment Meeting. Athena said that she needed to expand her talents to international boundaries and Billie Starkz interrupted. Athena told Nair to handle it and walked off, and Nair asked Starkz if she was going to apologize to Athena. Starkz said she thought Athena would forgive her and Nair said that Starks was in Minion Timeout.

* Diamante def. Rachael Ellering. Red Velvet attacked Diamante post-match.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Tina San Antonio

* Matt Taven cut a promo in which he said he wasn’t like any other wrestler, saying he spoke facts and others spoke their opinions. Taven said that he was looking at Lee Moriarty like a puzzle, as the ROH Pure Title was the only title he;s missing in his collection.

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Aaron Solo

* The Sons of Texas attacked The Righteous at ringside and that led to a brawl. Dutch got busted open and they continued to brawl before the security separated them.

* Nick Wayne def. Ryan Clancy

* Shane Taylor Promotions attacked a group of security guards and called out Dustin Rhodes, saying he had “stolen property.”

* ROH Throwback World Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. MexiSquad

* AR Fox def. Josh Woods. Nick Wayne attacked Fox after the match.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. The Butcher