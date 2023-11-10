ROH TV Results 11.9.23: Eddie Kingston Defends ROH World Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on HonorClub on Thursday, with Eddie Kingston defending the ROH World Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Athena holds an emergency Minion In Training Meeting, where Billie Starkz apologizes for not being violent enough lately. Athena said she was impressed with Starkz’s attack of Mercedes Martinez and that her MIT suspension has been lifted.

* Serpentico def. Tony Nese. Ethan Page came out for “Group Training” which distracted Nese and let Serpentico get the win.

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin were interviewed about their match tonight and were joined by The Infantry. They promised to beat Shane Taylor Promotions and the Wingmen.

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Heidi Howitzer. Athena attacked Howitzer after the match.

* Kyle Fletcher def. Lee Johnson.

* Leyla Hirsh def. Charlette Renegade. Robyn tried to distract the referee and Rachael Ellering came out and attacked her.

* Athena hosted another meeting with Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair, going after Nair for being too friendly with Willow Nightingale. She said she would demote Nair from Minion Bestie and said she was looking forward to whoever challenges her at ROH Final Battle.

* The Iron Savages def, Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

* Billie Starkz def. Rachael Ellering. Athena attacked Ellering after the match and told Starkz to. She hesitated but joined in until Leyla Hirsh made the save.

* Josh Woods def. XK Bishop

* Darius Martin, Action Andretti & The Infantry def. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Peter Avalan & Ryan Nemeth

* Rachael Ellering was being interviewed backstage when Leyla Hirsh interrupted and said she made the save for Ellering because she didn’t want to owe anything. Maria Kanellis-Bennett walked up and told Hirsh to team with Rachael Ellering, and she’d see if she would recruit Hirsch.

* Dralistico def. Gravity

* ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Angelico

* Dalton Castle was backstage and said he wanted to give the viewers what they want, and that people like Eddie Kingston were muddying the waters. Castle takes on Kingston for the ROH World Title next week.