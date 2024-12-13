ROH TV Results 12.12.24: Pure Championship Match, More

This week’s ROH TV featured a Pure Championship match and more. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Billie Starkz cut a promo backstage and was interrupted by Athena. Athena told Starkz to lay down for her in the Women’s International Cup qualifier and said Starkz would earn a seat in the Athena World Tour if she did so.

* International Women’s Cup ROH Qualifier: Athena def. Red Velvet, Billie Starkz & Leyla Hirsch via Pinfall

* The Outrunners def. Premier Athletes

* Dustin Rhodes cut a promo and said the The Righteous might have rattled him, but he always gets up. He said Dutch crossed the line when he mentioned his father and the bullrope, saying Dutch didn’t know the kind of person Dusty was. Rhodes called Dutch a sick son of a bitch and said The Sons of Texas would leave The Righteous to rot forever. He told them not to mention his dad’s name again, or it will be the last words they would ever speak.

* Madison Rayne def. Allysin Kay

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver were backstage dressed as the Grizzled Young Veterans. The actual GYV confronted them and James Drake shoved Reynolds.

* Toa Liona def. Lee Johnson. Johnson demanded that Liona confront him after the match and Liona hit Johnson with a thrust kick. EJ Nduka confronted Liona afterward.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans def. MxM Collection

* Paul Wight was backstage with Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt. Lethal said he was making his return to the company at ROH Final Battle. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo came in and Marshall challenged Lethal to a match, though Lethal wasn’t sure about facing Marshall. Marshall mocked Lethal until Wight booked the match.

* ROH Final Battle 2021 Throwback Match: Shane Taylor def. Kenny King

* A vignette aired for Shane Taylor Promotions.

* Sons of Texas def. Josh Crane & Eric Dillinger. The Righteous came out to the ramp after and Dutch tried to storm the ring but was stopped Vincent. They refused to fight the champs and mocked Dusty’s polka dots, leading to Dustin trying to attack but Guevara holding him back.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Matt Taven

* Athena cut a backstage promo and said she’s skipping Final Battle to do her World Tour. Bilie Starkz interrupted angrily and challenged Athena to a rematch from last year’s Final Battle. Athena accepted the match.

* Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona came out for their contract signing for ROH Final Battle and Jericho said Cardona was being put on another level by facing him, but couldn’t win. Cardona accused Jericho of leeching off ROH and vowed to win the title at Final Battle. Jericho offered a handshake but Cardona attacked him, fought off Bryan Keith and put Jericho through a table.