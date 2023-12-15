ROH TV Results 12.14.23: Eddie Kingston vs. Evil Uno, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday with Athena, Eddie Kingston and more competing. You can see the full results below from the Honor Club-airing show, per Fightful:

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Proving Grounds Match: Eddie Kingston def. Evil Uno

* Leyla Hersch def. Katrina Creed

* The Outrunners cut a promo saying that after their match they’ll prove why they are ROH’s most dominant tag team.

* ROH Pure Rules Championship Proving Grounds Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Jason Geiger

* Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Iron Savages

* The Butcher and Blade cut a promo saying that they’ve been chasing money but now are chasing gold. Blade vowed that they’d win tonight’s four-way tag team match.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Rachael Ellering

* Ethan Page talks about how he didn’t expect to be beaten down against Kenny Omega in their match but he did his best and said he’d have an ROH Title to share with his daughter if not for Tony Nese. He said he has to focus on Nese now and make him say I Quit, and he won’t be the one to say the words. Nese confronts Page and it turned into them saying they’d make the other say I Quit.

* Griff Garrison and Cole Karter def. Bobby Sharp and Saun Moore

* The Workhorsemen were interviewed ahead of tonight’s match and said they’ll continue to do what they’ve been doing and win tonight, saying failure was not an option.

* Shane Taylor def. Channing Decker

* The Righteous def. Australian Take Over

* The Infantry said that the tag team division is looking a little fishy with all the new teams showing up and old teams coming back. They said the constant is that they were here to stay and would be taking aim at the Tag Team Championships.

* Brian Cage def. Gravity

* Rachael Ellering and Leyla Hirsch talked about Ellering’s loss, with Hirsch saying she did great. Maria Kanellis came in and mocked Ellering for losing to a “local talent.” Hersch said Ellering will win next time and left with Kanellis.

* The Butcher and The Blade def. The WorkHorsemen, The Outrunners, and The Infantry

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Grounds Match: Athena def. Roxanne. Billie Starkz attacked afterward and smashed Athena into steel chairs, breaking her nose. Starkz held the title up.