ROH TV Results 12.19.24: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

This week's ROH TV featured an eight-man tag team main event and more, and the results are online. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing show below:

* Lee Johnson def. Bishop Kaun

* Alicia Atout interviewed Lee Moriarty who said he’s doing the open challenge for his ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle in order to prove he can face anyone who steps up to him.

* Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet were interviewed ahead of their match. Hirsch said Velvet wouldn’t be saved by Athena and Billie Starkz and Velvet said she didn’t need saving. Hirsch pointed out she’s defeated Velvet before and would do it again.

* Queen Aminata def. Lady Frost

* The Righteous attacked Dustin Rhodes in a training facility, with Dutch nailing Rhodes with a cowbell. They FaceTimed Sammy Guevara and showed him Rhodes, who was busted open, as a “Final Battle New York Gift.” Dutch said that at Final Battle, “Death Walks in New York City”.

* Lance Archer & Brian Cage def. Iron Savages

* Ian Riccaboni interviewed Jay Lethal and QT Marshall, the latter of whom showed up late. Lethal says his experience in ROH propelled him in the wrestling world and Marshall said he considered Lethal’s initial rejection of his challenge as disrespectful. Lethal said it was nothing personal and he has his sights set on regaining the ROH World Championship. They talked about their first interaction at Survivor of the Fittest 2012 and Marshall said he had a neck injury in that match, saying that this was all personal for him. Riccaboni tried to ease the temperature but Marshall punched Lethal.

* ROH World Women’s Championship Match from Final Battle 2023: Athena (def. Billie Starkz

* Serpentico def. Sidney Akeem

* Billie Starkz & Athena def. Blair Onyx & Missa Kate. After the match, Starkz was angry at Athena for using her as a weapon and destroyed her custom-made title. They brawled and Athena got the advantage, slamming Starkz’ head into the stairs and slamming her into the destroyed title.

* Chris Jericho cut a promo from his car after his appearance at GCW Highest in the Room 3 where he took out Matt Cardona. Jericho said Cardona’s chase would come to an end when Jericho wins their match at Final Battle.

* A vignette aired with Lee Moriarty promoting his open challenge at Final Battle.

* Grizzled Young Veterans & Shane Taylor Promotions def. Undisputed Kingdom & Dark Order