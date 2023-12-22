ROH TV Results 12.21.23: El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander Team Up, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo and Komander teaming up and more. You can see the full results from the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Athena & Lexy Nair cut a promo backstage, and Athena said that she would take out her frustrations with Nair tonight against Maya World.

* The WorkHorsemen took shots at Dallas as “the Armpit of America” and promised to prove that other talents from Texas were trash against the Von Erichs.

* The Von Erichs def. The WorkHorsemen. Anthony Henry attacked the Von Erichs, but Kevin came out and applied the Iron Claw. Marshall and Rosse hit a dropkick to send him out of the ring.

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Maya World.

* Tony Khan came out and announced the new ROH World Women’s Television Championship.

* Dante Martin def. Lee Johnson

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky spoke in a video from after Page’s match against Tony Nese. He said that he had levelled up and he could smell the insecurity & fear from the locker room because of it, particularly since he now had Sky as backup. Scorpio Sky said that not just here to reunite the Men Of The Year, but he was here to help Page fulfill his promise.

* Gates Of Agony def. Blake Christian & Willie Mack

* Tony Nese & Mark Sterling cut a backstage promo complaining about Nese’s loss to Ethan Page at Final Battle, and said they had the deck stacked against them. Sterline said he had a plan.

* The Righteous & Lance Archer def. Iron Savages

* Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Maria Kanellis-Bennett were interviewed. Kanellis said she was happy with their win from last week and got them an eight-man tag match alongside Angelico & Serpentico.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Vertvixen

* Shane Taylor Promotions talked about their loss at Final Battle. Lee Moriarty said that while they lost the match, he was more motivated than ever to make it to the top and Taylor said their time was coming soon.

* Rachael Ellering def. Charlette Renegade

* Taya Valkyrie & Johnny TV were interviewed Lexy Nair and was asked about distracting Dalton Castle. Johnny said that Castle wasn’t a peacock and instead was a pigeon full of crap.

* Dalton Castle was interviewed by Lexy Nair, where he said that he hadn’t slept since he lost at Final Battle. He accused Johnny TV ruined things for the fans, Nair, himself and his Boys. He vowed to ruin Johnny.

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The Outrunners and The Infantry

* El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

A new chapter begins in #ROH as the #ROH Owner & CEO @TonyKhan has introduced a new title..the #ROH Women's World TV Championship. pic.twitter.com/iLjFxZeVXx — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 22, 2023

"Your hands can't hit what your eyes can't see"

STP has put the entire roster on notice! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@theleemoriarty | @shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/brH1oatgAI — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 22, 2023

"They've ruined Ring of Honor, and I'm gonna ruin them!" – An inconsolable Dalton Castle. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@theDALTONcastle pic.twitter.com/bPiRqiGD4a — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 22, 2023