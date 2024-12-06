ROH TV Results 12.5.24: Top Flight Battle Shane Taylor Promotions, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Grizzled Young Veterans scold a backstage crew member for eating cake and disrespecting the business.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Reynolds

* BEEF & JD Drake def. Waves & Curls

* QT Marshall interrupted an add for a future Jay Lethal “Black Machismo” action figure by Jeff Jarrett, Lethal, Satnam Singh, Karen Jarrett & Sonjay Dutt. He offered to ally with them but Lethal said he had eyes on something bigger.

* Trish Adora def. Rachael Ellering

* Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith hosted a new TV Time and Jericho said he had come up with something special for his challenger for the World Title at Final Battle from the Hammerstein Ballroom. He said he would face someone from New York City, but didn’t know who. Matt Cardona came out and Jericho nearly called him Zack Ryder. Cardona said Zack was dead and he would take the title from Jericho.

* Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds were cutting a promo when John Silver appeared and said he stole Grizzled Young Veterans’s robes.

* Gates of Agony def. Preston Vance & Griff Garrison

* Lexy Nair was interviewing Rachael Ellering when Harley Cameron interrupted and tried to give Ellering a participation trophy. However, Cameron had the trophy stuck in her hand with superglue. Ellering hugged Cameron.

* Billie Starkz def. Lady Frost

* It was announced that the Sons of Texas would defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous In a Texas Bull Rope Match at Final Battle.

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match From Final Battle 2008: Nigel McGuinness def. Naomichi Marifuji

* Matt Taven cut a promo backstage and said he’d challenge Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Title on next week’s episode.

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

