ROH TV Results 12.7.23: TV Title Eliminator Matches, More
The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of the Honor Club-airing episode below, per Fightful:
* Billie Starkz def. Dani Mo. Athena attacked Starkz after the match.
* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta appeared backstage and challenged Mark Briscoe & FTR to a trios match at ROH Final Battle to honor Jay Briscoe’s memory.
* Dalton Castle def. Johnny TV. Taya Valkyrie tried to interfere but was stopped by Kiera Hogan.
* Athena was interviewed by Lexy Nair and said that her match with Starkz for the ROH Women’s World Championship will main event Final Battle and that Nair will be the ring announcer.
* The WorkHorsemen def. The Infantry
* Trish Adora & Lady Frost def. The Renegade Twins
* Survival of the Fittest ROH TV Championship Eliminator Match: Lee Johnson def. Josh Woods
* The Righteous def. The Outrunners
* Survival of the Fittest ROH TV Championship Eliminator Match: Lee Moriarty def. Tracy Williams.
* Dalton Castle was interviewed and talked up his win over Johnny TV. Johnny confronted Castle and and they exchanged words until Taya Valkyrie broke them up. She said Castle would never be like Johnny, and Castle countered that Johnny would never be ROH TV Champion.
* The Butcher & The Blade def. The Boys
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison were interviewed backstage and Garrison said they were trying in order as a tag team. Karter said that they needed new gear and Kanellis sang the lyrics for their future theme song.
* Angelico def. Christopher Daniels. Serpentico mocked Daniels after the match, and got attacked by him. Serpentico & Angelico laid into Daniels until Orange Cassidy & Danhausen came out to make the save.
* Tony Khan was out next to serve as moderator for the Tony Nese vs. Ethan Cage contract signing for ROH Final Battle. Mark Sterling made fun of how Page used to look early in his career and Page said was in ROH because he wanted to honor his promise to his daughter to become a champion. Page said Nese was talented, then said that he would be back on his path to the TV Championship after Final Battle while Nese would be surrounded with idiots giving him bad advice, and that the limelight will leave Nese behind. Nese & Sterling attacked Page and threw him onto a table.
* Survival of the Fittest ROH TV Championship Eliminator Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Gravity
