ROH TV Results 2.15.24: Women’s TV Title Tournament Starts, More
The latest episode of ROH TV featured the kickoff of the Women’s TV Championship tournament and more. You can see the full results of the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: Queen Aminata def. J-Rod
* The Infantry def. Midnight Heat
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: Leyla Hirsch def. Rachel Ellering
* Nyla Rose was attacked by Athena while cutting a promo backstage, which ended with Rose tossing a cut-up table onto Athena.
* The Outrunners def. Lights Camera Faction
* The Infantry were doing an interview when Lee Moriarty interrupted and said The Outrunners stole their finisher.
* Bryan Keith def. Slice Boogie
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament First Round Match: Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora
* Rachael Ellering commented on her loss to Hirsch when Hirsch came up and apologized. Ellering said it’s what they do and told Hirsch she had her back.
* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Jon Cruz, James Blackheart & JC Valentine
* The Infantry confronted The Outrunners for stealing their finisher.
* Dalton Castle def. Kenny King. Castle called out Johnny TV after the match. Johnny & Taya Valkyrie went to the ramp and said they accept as long as they get The Boys in exchange.
* Athena cut a promo noting that she’s tired of Nyla Rose’s antics but wouldn’t back down and challenged Rose to a tables match for next week.
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament First Round: Diamante def. Kiera Hogan
* Nyla Rose accepted Athena’s challenge, noting that it would be a Two of Three Falls Tables Match for the ROH Women’s Championship.
