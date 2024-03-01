wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 2.29.24; Johnny TV Battles Dalton Castle, More
Johnny TV and Dalton Castle had their match on this week’s ROH TV, and and the results are now online. You can see the full results below for the HonorClub-airing show per Fightful:
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Queen Aminata def. Taya Valkyrie
* Lee Johnson def. Mike Sydal
* Komander def. Blake Christian
* Lexy Nair hosted a Minion Emergency Meeting with Billie Starkz & Athena. Athena read Nair for running around with Dalton Castle backstage and put over Nyla Rose after their match last week, but also said that she yeeted the “hussie” through a table. Starks talked about her advancement in the ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament and Athena told her that she better win the tournament.
* Taiji Ishimori def. Jacoby Watts
* Queen Aminata cut a promo promising to win the ROH World Women’s Television Championship Tournament.
* Custody of The Boys Match: Johnny TV def. Dalton Castle
"This is the year of M.I.T!" – #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/ppPWD6a9t8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2024
"This is the year of M.I.T!" – #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/ppPWD6a9t8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2024