ROH TV Results 3.14.24: Athena Confronted By Hikaru Shida, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday with Athena being confronted by a new challenger and more. You can see the full results below from the HonorClub-airing episode, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Billie Starkz def. Diamanté.

* Lee Johnson def. Aaron Solo.

* Four Corner Survival Match: Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost, Robyn Renegade & Leyla Hirsh.

* Griff Garrison & Cole Karter cut a promo hyping their match against Best Friends. Maria Kanellis-Bennett told them to take advantage of their opportunity tonight.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Aisha. Athena attacked Aisha after the match and trash talked Atlanta, then called herself the face of ROH and noting she was bored and the women’s division is scared of her. Hikaru Shida came out and confronted Athena, with Ian Riccaboni announcing that Shida will face Athena for the title at Supercard of Honor.

* Action Andretti & Top Flight def. Iron Savages

* Lee Johnson was interviewed and said he was going to take take over ROH in 2024.

* The WorkHorsemen def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

* Lance Archer def. Darian Bengston.

* Dalton Castle interrupted Taya Valkyrie who was talking about taking care of The Boys. Valkyrie told Castle he wasn’t fit to have them.

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon

* Four Corner Survival Match: Komander def. Slim J, Jack Cartwheel and AR Fox

* Eddie Kingston cut a promo from a hotel room and said that he wanted to give Mark Briscoe a shot at the ROH World Title, which was made official for ROH Supercard of Honor.

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta def. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison