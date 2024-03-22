ROH TV Results 3.21.24: Women’s TV Title Semifinals, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw the semifinals of the Women’s World Television Championship Tournament and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Billie Starkz def. Mercedes Martinez

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Queen Aminata def. Red Velvet

* Kiera Hogan was interviewed and said she was feeling hyped up after her win last week and said she wanted to face whoever wins the ROH Women’s TV Championship. She then called out Diamante for next week.

* Lee Johnson def. London Lighting

* Lexy Nair interviewed Taya Valkyrie & Johnny TV who were having a hard time with The Boys and said that they were kidnapped by a bear, which caused Dalton Castle to appear and cry out in sadness.

* Hikaru Shida def. Rachael Ellering

* Diamante was interviewed and said that Billie Starkz’ had a fluke win over Mercedes Martinez, and that she and Martinez were the next in line. Diamante accepted Hogan’s challenge.

* Matt Sydal def. TJ Crawford

* Eddie Kingston cut a promo talking about his loss to Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite and how he spoke with Homicide about it, and that Homicide said he lost his aggressive side. Kingston told Mark Briscoe that he couldn’t lose again and vowed he would do anything to retain the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe.

* Athena, Lexy Nair & Billie Starkz talked about Starkz making it to the finals of the ROH Women’s Television Title Tournament as well as Athena’s ROH Women’s World Title match against Hikaru Shida at Supercard of Honor. Athena yelled at at Nair & Starkz for talking about Shida just because she had previously beaten Athena. Starkz was surprised and asked if Shida beat Athena and Athena told Starkz to shut up.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Anna Jay.

