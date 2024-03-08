ROH TV Results 3.7.24: Women’s TV Title Tournament Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday with a quarterfinal match in the Women’s TV Championship Tournament and more. You can see the results from the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Red Velvet def. Leyla Hirsch.

* The Infantry called out the Outrunners for stealing their tag team finisher in a backstage promo.

* Abadon def. Judie Azul. Mercedes Martinez watched from ringside.

* Angelico & Serpentico confronted Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Serpentico demanded to get his mask back, as well as rematch against Griff Garrison & Cole Karter. Kanellis said they had to get some wins first.

* Lee Johnson def. Jon Cruz

* Nyla Rose def. Airica Demia

* Four Corner Survival Match: The Infantry def. Jack Cartwheel & Gringo Loco, SAP, and The Workhorsemen