ROH TV Results 3.7.24: Women’s TV Title Tournament Match, More
The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday with a quarterfinal match in the Women’s TV Championship Tournament and more. You can see the results from the Honor Club-airing show below, per Fightful:
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Red Velvet def. Leyla Hirsch.
* The Infantry called out the Outrunners for stealing their tag team finisher in a backstage promo.
* Abadon def. Judie Azul. Mercedes Martinez watched from ringside.
* Angelico & Serpentico confronted Maria Kanellis-Bennett and Serpentico demanded to get his mask back, as well as rematch against Griff Garrison & Cole Karter. Kanellis said they had to get some wins first.
* Lee Johnson def. Jon Cruz
* Nyla Rose def. Airica Demia
* Four Corner Survival Match: The Infantry def. Jack Cartwheel & Gringo Loco, SAP, and The Workhorsemen
