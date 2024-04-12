ROH TV Results 4.11.24: Kyle Fletcher Faces Rhett Titus, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with the fallout from Supercard of Honor and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* A video package recapped ROH Supercard of Honor.

* Action Andretti def. Isiah Kassidy

* The Undisputed Kingdom cut a promo about their win over the Infantry and said they wouldn’t lose the championships as long as they had Wardlow in their corner.

* The Infantry cut a promo and said it would take more than Wardlow costing them the titles, promising to get the Tag Team Championships.

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. Australian Takeover

* Billie Starkz celebrated her ROH Women’s Television Championship win with her parents. Her mother scolded her for cheating to win and she then went to meet with Athena, who said she was Starkz’ new mom.

* Nyla Rose def. Kat Von Heez via Pinfall

* Lee Johnson was interviewed and said he may have lost at Supercard of Honor but won won more from the experience of the match.

* Kyle Fletcher cut a promo backstage saying it was nothing personal against Johnson until Johnson made fun of his not being on ROH. He said he’d been working to resolve his visa issues and that the way the match went down was a receipt.

* Christopher Daniels def. Cole Karter

* Dalton Castle & Paul Walter Hauser were interviewed backstage. Castle thanked Hauser for the help at Supercard of Honor and Hauser thanked Castle for the invitation. Castle said that he and Hauser were what TV needed. Hauser asked Nair if The Boys were orphans, but Nair said that she didn’t know.

* The Righteous def. Bryce Donovan & Chico Adams

* Anna Jay def. Little Mean Kathleen

* Mariah May cut a promo when Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa thanked May for coming to the ring with her at Supercard of Honor. They kissed and then celebrated with Champagne.

* Zak Knight def. Alvin Alvarez

* A video package highlighted Mark Briscoe’s ROH WOrld Title win.

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Rhett Titus

They picked up a win last night on #AEWDynamite and look to keep it rolling as @shane216taylor & @theleemoriarty of STP are in action right now on #ROH TV. 📺 Watch at ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/LRG5J8PAcU — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024

.@NylaRoseBeast looks to keep her forward momentum as she is in action right now on #ROH TV! 📺 Watch at ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/lIgFJzmSan — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024

After securing a tag team win at #ROHSupercard Zero Hour, @realcolekarter looks to keep his winning ways as he takes on @facdaniels right now on #ROH TV. 📺 Watch at ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/rk9e8d5fun — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024

She came up short on #AEWDynamite last night.

But, the show must go on as the 'Star of the Show' @annajay___ looks to keep her ROH winnings up and is in action right now! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/0csX5VJXQQ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024

Former #ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) is DOWN TO FIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/4nf3TW4NjP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024

She came up short on #AEWDynamite last night.

But, the show must go on as the 'Star of the Show' @annajay___ looks to keep her ROH winnings up and is in action right now! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/0csX5VJXQQ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 11, 2024