ROH TV Results 4.20.23: Samoa Joe Defends TV Championship, More

ROH held their latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday night with a TV Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* The Kingdom def. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

* Athena cut a promo backstage calling out anyone who is brave enough to face her for the Women’s Championship.

* Willow Nightingale def. Robyn Renegade

* Dasha Fuentes interviewed Colt Cabana ahead of his ROH TV Title match tonight. Cabana talked about his past matches against Samoa Joe, noting that he’s planning on winning the title and become a staple of ROH.

* Lance Archer def. JAH-C

* Brian Cage def. Joey Jett

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heather Reckless

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Lee Johnson & Cole Karter

* Penta El Zero Miedo def. Nick Comoroto

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Lee Moriarty

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Gringo Loco

* Iron Savages def. Ren Jones & Logan Lynch

* Gringo Loco cut a backstage promo and said he’s been trying to get AEW’s attention, and felt like he knocked it out of the park in his match tonight.

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Colt Cabana