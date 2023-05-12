ROH TV Results 5.11.23: Athena Defends Women’s Championship, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired Thursday evening on HonorClub, with Athena and Samoa Joe defending their titles. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mark Briscoe def. Shane Taylor. Briscoe said after the match that he still has the TV title in his sights and told Samoa Joe to keep it warm for him.

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams

* ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Blake Christian

* Mark Sterling & The Varsity Athletes were interviewed and Sterling called The Dark Order has been a strain in ROH. Ari Daivari challenged The Dark Order to a match.

* The Righteous def. The Infantry. Stu Grayson watched from the ramp and The Righteous hugged Grayson after.

* A video package was shown promoting next week’s Fight Without Honor Match with Action Andretti & Darius Martin taking on The Kingdom.

* Robyn Renegade def. Vert Vixen

* Prince Nana & The Gates of Agony were interviewed backstage and got interrupted by Dalton Castle who blamed them for attacking Brent Tate which Nana denied.

* Willie Mack def. Ninja Mack

* Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony def. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali & Victor Benjamin

* Kyle Fletcher def. Tony Deppen

* AR Fox def. Anthony Henry. Shane Taylor, JD Drake & Anthony Henry attacked Fox after but FTR came out and made the save. Henry went to escape but was confronted by Kingston, who chased him back to the ring where FTR hit the Big Rig on him.

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver & Stu Grayson def. Josh Woods & The Trustbusters.

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Skye Blue