ROH TV Results 5.16.24: Women’s Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured a Proving Ground match for the Women’s World Championship and more. You can see the full results of the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Mentallo

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Evil Uno & John Silver

* The Iron Savages cut a backstage promo saying that they’re done being stepping stones.

* Anna Jay def. Tara Zep

* Skye Blue def. Rachael Ellering

* Angelico & Serpentico delivered a promo talking about how Maria Kanellis, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter have made their lives a nightmare and things would get ugly from here.

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. Jon Cruz & Levi Knight

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. London Lighting & Jason Geiger

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nicole Matthews. Athena attacked Matthews after the match and Queen Aminata made the save, hitting Athena with a headbutt.