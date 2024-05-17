wrestling / News

ROH TV Results 5.16.24: Women’s Title Proving Ground Match, More

May 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 5-16-24 Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH TV featured a Proving Ground match for the Women’s World Championship and more. You can see the full results of the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Men’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Kyle Fletcher def. Mentallo
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Evil Uno & John Silver
* The Iron Savages cut a backstage promo saying that they’re done being stepping stones.
* Anna Jay def. Tara Zep
* Skye Blue def. Rachael Ellering
* Angelico & Serpentico delivered a promo talking about how Maria Kanellis, Griff Garrison & Cole Karter have made their lives a nightmare and things would get ugly from here.
* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. Jon Cruz & Levi Knight
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. London Lighting & Jason Geiger
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Nicole Matthews. Athena attacked Matthews after the match and Queen Aminata made the save, hitting Athena with a headbutt.

