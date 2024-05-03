wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 5.2.24: Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match, More
The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday with a World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground match and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* The Infantry def. The Outrunners
* Nyla Rose def. Camron Branae (the former Amari Miller)
* 2point0 were backstage and cut a promo, in which Angelo Parker said that he had a new reason to fight now that Ruby Soho is pregnant. Matt Menard said the two of them had an eye on The Undisputed Kingdom’s ROH World Tag Team Championships.
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: The Undisputed Kingdom def. The Qrown
* JD Drake did a promo noting that he’s felt lost over the past month and told a story about his grandfather giving him a two-dollar bill to teach him that when times are hard, your only options are to quit and get back to work. He said Anthony Henry’s injury meant the The Workhorsemen are out of action and it was time to be a Workhorseman.
* Toa Linoa def. Jimmy Wild
* Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Adam Priest, Zicky Dice, & Sean Maluta
* The Iron Savages cut a promo backstage and said that they were changing their approach going forward.
* Aaron Solo def. Jon Cruz
* Queen Aminata def. Robyn Renegade. Athena & Billie Starkz watched from backstage but left the building after Aminata won.
.@TheAngeloParker & @theDaddyMagic have arrived in Ring of Honor!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/tYMa7XMqao
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2024
It's time for @RealJDDrake to punch in and knockout!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/2S2WlQY2O2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2024
No more games no more pandering.
The #IronSavages @bear_boulder, @JackedJameson & Bulk Bronson have a message for the entire #ROH locker room!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf. pic.twitter.com/kacBhNXpT3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 2, 2024
