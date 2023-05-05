ROH TV Results 5.4.23: Samoa Joe Defends TV Title Against Christopher Daniels, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, with Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV Title and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on HonorClub, below per Fightful:

* Pure Rules Match: Rocky Romero def. Lee Moriarty

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Angelica Risk

* ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Christopher Daniels.

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Robbie Eagles

* Skye Blue challenged Athena to a ROH Women’s Championship match in a backstage interview.

* Best Friends, Darius Martin, Action Andretti & Stu Grayson def. The Kingdom & The Varsity Athletes

* Athena was backstage and laughed at the idea of Skye Blue facing her for the title, but accepted the challenge anyway.

* Preston Vance def. Rich Adonis

* The Kingdom attacked Action Andretti & Darius backstage, then welcomed them to ROH in “adherence” to the Code of Honor.

* Skye Blue def. Robyn Renegade

* Brian Cage def. Brock Anderson

* Willow Nightingale def. Steph De Lander

* Komander def. Angelico