ROH TV Results 6.1.23: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More
The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday, headlined by a Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, below per Fightful:
* The Kingdom def. The Infantry
* Skye Blue def. Trish Adora
* Stu Grayson & The Righteous def. The Dark Order
* Zack Sabre Jr & Samoa Joe were interview backstage and called themselves the Island Boys. They bickered about who was the superior TV Champion and said they would have to find out.
* Diamante def. Promise Braxton
* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Rocky Romero
* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The WorkHorsemen
* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Bryce Saturn, Jakob Austin Young & Shogun Jones
* Bandido, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Jack Cartwheel & Spanish Announce Project
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Coughlin
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Kiera Hogan with a surprise roll-up. Hogan attacked Athena after the match and they brawled around the ring until the end of the broadcast.
"We both know who the better television champion is, right?" – @SamoaJoe to @zacksabrejr.
Watch #ROH #HonorClubTV on https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/0IqYMbtf4j
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 1, 2023
