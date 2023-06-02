ROH TV Results 6.1.23: Athena Defends Women’s Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV took place on Thursday, headlined by a Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, below per Fightful:

* The Kingdom def. The Infantry

* Skye Blue def. Trish Adora

* Stu Grayson & The Righteous def. The Dark Order

* Zack Sabre Jr & Samoa Joe were interview backstage and called themselves the Island Boys. They bickered about who was the superior TV Champion and said they would have to find out.

* Diamante def. Promise Braxton

* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Rocky Romero

* Action Andretti & Darius Martin def. The WorkHorsemen

* Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Bryce Saturn, Jakob Austin Young & Shogun Jones

* Bandido, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. Jack Cartwheel & Spanish Announce Project

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Alex Coughlin

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Kiera Hogan with a surprise roll-up. Hogan attacked Athena after the match and they brawled around the ring until the end of the broadcast.