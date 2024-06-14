ROH TV Results 6.13.24: ROH Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night with a Women’s TV Title Proving Ground match and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Sandra Moone

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. Jacoby Watts & Nick Comorotto

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie cut a promo backstage. Taya said that she respected all the women in the locker room, but said that Queen Aminata was getting on her nerves. She said that Aminata was a fraud and she would kick her ass.

* Red Velvet def. Viva Van via Pinfall (Tornado Kick).

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Lance Archer & The Righteous, Dark Order, & Dalton Castle & The Infantry

* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante def. Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch

* Harley Cameron def. Trish Adora

* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. The Wolf Zaddies

