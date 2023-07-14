ROH TV Results 7.13.23: TV Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured the semifinals of the TV Title Eliminator Tournament and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Honor Club, below (per Fightful):

* Brian Cage & Matt Sydal were backstage, and Cage said that they would give him a shot at the ROH Six-Man Tag Championships if he finds partners for it.

* Big Bill def. Serpentico.

* Athena def. Ava Lawless. Athena attacked Lawless after the match and slammed her face-first into the ROH Women’s Championship.

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Michael Allen Richard Clark, Levi Knight & Evan Rivers. Evil Uno watched from ringside and attacked Knight with a chair.

* Leyla Hirsch def. Bambi Hall

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Dalton Castle def. Tony Nese

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Shane Taylor def. Shawn Dean

* The Kingdom def. The Boys

* The Embassy def. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal & Darius Martin