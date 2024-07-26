ROH TV Results 7.25.24: Von Erichs Battle Dark Order, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw the Von Erichs face the Dark Order in the main event, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mark Briscoe spoke backstage about last night’s Blood & Guts match but was Mike Bennett, who distracted Briscoe so Matt Taven could attack him with a chair. Roderick Strong walked up and said Briscoe could never be Mr. ROH.

* Lexy Nair interviewed The Undisputed Kingdom, who said they hadn’t heard from Tony Khan about Death Before Dishonor. Paul Wight came in and said he had been appointed to the Board of Directors of ROH and said Taven & Bennett would defend their titles against Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii at the PPV.

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty

* Lexy Nair interviewed Red Velvet & Queen Aminata. Nair refused to let the two answer her questions, so Aminata took the microphone away. Athena appeared on the ramp and was carried to the ring by a security guard, saying Animata wasn’t ready for her title shot and that the two were just “lottery-lot lizards.” Billie Starkz attacked Animata and Velvet from behind and Athena took off her walking boot. Aminata & Velvet fought back but Athena hit Aminata with her walking boot, then hit Velvet with it.

* Gates of Agony def. SAP

* EJ Nduka def. Jon Cruz

* The MXM Collection appeared in a new vignette and said they would debut at Death Before Dishonor.

* Shane Taylor & Johnny TV def. Lio Rush & Atlantis Jr.

* Abadon vs. Dulce Tormenta.

* Action Andretti, Fuego Del Sol, Komander & Top Flight def. Anthony Henry, Nick Comoroto & Iron Savages

* Red Velvet & Queen Aminata went off on the and promised that they would win the titles at Death Before Dishonor.

* The Von Erichs def. Dark Order. Dark Order attacked the Von Erichs after the match and Dustin Rhodes made the save, with Kevin Von Erich applying the Iron Claw to Alex Reynolds. Rhodes & The Von Erichs stood tall to end the show.

Bruised & Bloody. Backstage cameras catch up with #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) after Blood & Guts on #AEWDynamite. Watch #ROHDBD LIVE exclusively on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/XSATLc1qLO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 25, 2024