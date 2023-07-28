wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 7.27.23: TV Title Eliminator Tournament Kicks Off, More
The latest episode of ROH TV saw the start of an Eliminator Tournament for the TV Championship and more. You can see the full results below for the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, per Fightful:
* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods def. Eli Isom. Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs & Katsuyori Shibata were the judges. Mark Sterling challenged Shibata to put the Pure Championship on the line against Woods, and Shibata accepted for next week.
* Trish Adora def. Vita VonStarr
* ROH Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Embassy def. Iron Savages
* Leyla Hirsh def. B3CCA
* The Renegade Twins def. JC Storm & Tiara James
* Athena def. Christina Marie. Athena beat down Marie after the match.
* The Kingdom def. The Foundation
* Stokely Hathaway & Samoa Joe announced an Eliminator Tournament to crown a new TV Championship #1 Contender.
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Christopher Daniels def. JD Drake
Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Primal Fear
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Tony Nese def. Cheeseburger
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Gravity def. Anthony Henry
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Shane Taylor def. Serpentico
The Trustbusters def. Dalton Castle & The Boys
Your #ROH pure Champion is your third judge in this Pure Rules Match between @WoodsIsTheGoods & @elieyesum!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/vy5sYHt7l3
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2023
NEXT WEEK!@WoodsIsTheGoods will challenge @K_Shibata2022 for his #ROH Pure Championship on ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/uaw88SCH0i
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2023
The #IronSavages @bearbronsonBC, @bear_boulder & Jacked Jameson take on the #MogulEmbassy @briancagegmsi, @thekaun & @ToaLiona for their #ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/KGTy1yraBM
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2023
After successfully defending her #ROH Women's World Title at Death Before Dishonor, your champion @AthenaPalmer_FG is in a PROVING GROUND MATCH right now!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/uXS1XnRxVI
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2023
Your #ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament match sees @RealJDDrake take on #ROH Grand Slam Winner @facdaniels!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/EHi73Ure6N
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 28, 2023
Your #ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament continues as @TonyNese of the #VarsityAthletes takes on @CheeseburgerROH!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/sakoFx0i77
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 28, 2023
Your 4th and final 1st round match in the #ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament sees @KingSerpentico of S.A.P take on former #ROH World TV Champion @shane216taylor!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/15LtKn3MEg
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 28, 2023
It's main event time as @theDALTONcastle is back in trios action with #TheBoys (@TateTwinBrandon & @TateTwinBrent) as they take on the Trustbusters @SonnyKissXO, @isThatVsK & @tadpoleslimj!
Watch #ROH on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/gRdpMIB6mR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08
- Booker T Thinks Ilja Dragunov Is One Big Win Away From Becoming ‘The Guy,’ Talks Baron Corbin In NXT
- Ted DiBiase On His First Impression Of Junkyard Dog, Recalls JYD’s Blinding Storyline With Freebirds
- Hulk Hogan Says He’s Turned Down Several Reality Shows, Films & More