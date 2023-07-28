ROH TV Results 7.27.23: TV Title Eliminator Tournament Kicks Off, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw the start of an Eliminator Tournament for the TV Championship and more. You can see the full results below for the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, per Fightful:

* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods def. Eli Isom. Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs & Katsuyori Shibata were the judges. Mark Sterling challenged Shibata to put the Pure Championship on the line against Woods, and Shibata accepted for next week.

* Trish Adora def. Vita VonStarr

* ROH Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Embassy def. Iron Savages

* Leyla Hirsh def. B3CCA

* The Renegade Twins def. JC Storm & Tiara James

* Athena def. Christina Marie. Athena beat down Marie after the match.

* The Kingdom def. The Foundation

* Stokely Hathaway & Samoa Joe announced an Eliminator Tournament to crown a new TV Championship #1 Contender.

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Christopher Daniels def. JD Drake

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Primal Fear

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Tony Nese def. Cheeseburger

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Gravity def. Anthony Henry

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Shane Taylor def. Serpentico

The Trustbusters def. Dalton Castle & The Boys

