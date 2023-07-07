ROH TV Results 7.6.23: Women’s Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV featured a Women’s World Title Proving Ground match and more. You can see the full results below from the episode, which aired on WatchROH.com, below (per per Fightful):

* Komander def. Gringo Loco

* Daniel Garcia def. Christopher Daniels

* Gates of Agony def. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

* The Righteous & Stu Grayson def. Rip Impact, Macrae Martin & Zak Patterson

* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill def. The Boys

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Seleziya Sparx

* Mark Briscoe def. JD Drake & Tony Nese

* ROH aired a vignette with Eddie Kingston, who said he wouldn’t be able to face Claudio Castagnoli but shouted out Mark Briscoe and told him to challenge Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

* Briscoe was then interviewed backstage and said it was his time. Castagnoli showed up and said he showed Kingston his limits, and would do the same to Briscoe. He said that Briscoe should not be following his brother’s footsteps. It was announced that Briscoe vs. Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship will take place at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

* Diamante def. Vanessa Kraven

* Six-Way Mayhem Match: Brian Cage def. Dalton Castle, Trent Seven, Willie Mack, Shane Taylor & Josh Woods.

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett announced that she is not medically cleared and can’t compete in the main event. She said that she had a replacement and revealed Leyla Hirsh.

* Leyla Hirsh & The Kingdom vs. The Infantry & Trish Adora