ROH TV Results 8.3.23: Shibata Defends Pure Title, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, and the results of the show are online. You can see the full results from the episode, which aired on HonorClub, below (per Fightful:

* The Iron Savages called out Aussie Open for a ROH World Tag Team Title match

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Shane Taylor def. Christopher Daniels

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. Iron Savages.

* Stokely Hathaway was being interviewed by Lexy Nair when Dalton Castle confronted him, blaming Hathaway for his loss at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Samoa Joe interrupted and challenged The Boys to a tag match against him and Hathaway next week.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Josh Woods

* Dalton Castle def. Zack Clayton

* Josh Woods was interviewed by Lexy Nair and said that something had to change following his recent losses.

* The Infantry def. Jora Johl & Nick Commorotto

* Leyla Hirsch def. Miranda Vionette. Marian Kanellis-Bennett watched from the ramp.

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Gravity def. Tony Nese

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Diamante

* Gates of Agony def. The Boys

* Diamante was interviewed by Lexy Nair when Athena interrupted, saying she didn’t attack Diamante after their match because she saw a younger version of herself and warned Diamante to back off.

* Cole Karter vs. LSG. Maria watched this from the ramp too.

* Robyn Renegade def. Christina Marie

* Hijo del Vikingo & Komander def. The WorkHorsemen

