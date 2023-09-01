wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 8.31.23: Six-Man Tag Team Title Match, More
ROH aired the latest episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday, with the Six-Man Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Metalik
* Cole Karter was interviewed with Maria Kanellis-Bennett and said he was confused by Kanellis-Bennett saying she had plans for him and Griff Garrison. Karter invited Kanellis to be ringside for his match tonight.
& Josh Woods def. John Walters
* Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen def. Lord Crewe, Invictus Khash & Beef
* Cole Karter def. Dustin Jackson
& Emi Sakura def. Alice Crowley
* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling were interviewed backstage, and Woods promised to win each week.
* SAP def. The Outrunners
* Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy def. Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin
