ROH TV Results 8.31.23: Six-Man Tag Team Title Match, More

ROH aired the latest episode of ROH TV on HonorClub on Thursday, with the Six-Man Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Metalik

* Cole Karter was interviewed with Maria Kanellis-Bennett and said he was confused by Kanellis-Bennett saying she had plans for him and Griff Garrison. Karter invited Kanellis to be ringside for his match tonight.

& Josh Woods def. John Walters

* Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen def. Lord Crewe, Invictus Khash & Beef

* Cole Karter def. Dustin Jackson

& Emi Sakura def. Alice Crowley

* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling were interviewed backstage, and Woods promised to win each week.

* SAP def. The Outrunners

* Marina Shafir def. Angelica Risk

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy def. Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, & Darius Martin

