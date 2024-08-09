ROH TV Results 8.8.24: Tag Team Title Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday with the Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Dark Order

* Athena had a private Minion meeting with Billie Starkz and said she was frustrated with Starkz losing the title. She said that they would revoke Starkz’ MIT Diploma and make her a Minion in Training once again. Queen Aminata & Red Velvet interrupted and a tag team match between them was announced.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Hyan

* Melissa Santos interviewed Maria Kanellis-Bennett & Griff Garrison with SAP interrupting Serpentico wanted one more match for his mask and Garrison accepted the challenge, with the stipulations that Angelico was banned from ringside and Serpentico would lose his mask if he lost. Serpentico accepted.

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. The Infantry

* Rachael Ellering def. Brooke Havoc

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty called out Action Andretti & Top Flight. Moriarty offered a title match to Andretti and Taylor ran down Andretti & Top Flight for not stepping up since their came to ROH. He said it was time for them to watch their step and protect their necks.

* The Outrunners def. Stephen Wolf & Barrett Brown

* Robbie Eagles def. Darian Bengston

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Tony Nese

* Melissa Santos interviewed Rachael Ellering and she talked about her win and how ROH felt like home. Harley Cameron interrupted and said she liked Ellering’s look, but told her to drop the act.

* Johnny TV def. Fuego Del Sol

* Billie Starkz & Athena def. Queen Aminata & Red Velvet when Starkz hit Velvet with the ROH Women’s World Championship.

.@shane216taylor & #ROH Pure Champion @theleemoriarty of STP has had enough of the games when speaking about Action Andretti & Top Flight. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/B4BFx0sH6v — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 8, 2024

