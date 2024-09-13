ROH TV Results 9.12.24: Sammy Guevara In Action, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday featuring Sammy Guevara vs. Ariya Daivari and more. You can see the results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Atlantis Jr. def. Peter Avalon

* Billie Starkz & Athena held an emergency Minion Empowerment Meeting. Starks was frustrated with being overlooked by Athena, and Athena said she’d go after Starkz again if she ever touched her title.

* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron

* Top Flight def. Vin Parker, Dante Leon & CD Bennett

* Melissa Santos interviewed Harley Cameron and Rachael Ellering walked in, giving Cameron some encouragement.

* The Outrunners def. Fly Def. Iron Savages attacked The Outrunners after the match until The Infantry made the save.

* Robyn Renegade def. Angelica Risk

* Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto called out EJ Nduka for getting in their business.

* The Righteous def. James Blackheart & JC Valentine

* Sammy Guevara def. Ariya Daivari

* Lexy Nair interviewed Red Velvet. Velvet took issue with Nair’s tone and said the Mean Girl Era is over. Diamante interrupted, said locker room couldn’t be saved, and that the punishment was coming for Velvet.

* Lady Frost def. Promise Braxton

* Willie Mack def. Exodus Prime

* Anthony Henry cut a promo backstage before he was interrupted by BEEF, who said they were on the brink of greatness. Henry told BEEF he needed to chill. Henry got on a phone call with JD Drake, saying that they would do their thing while he recovers.

* Preston Vance def. KM via Pinfall

* Fuego del Sol & SAP def. Joe Alonzo & Ace of Space Academy

* AR Fox & Komander def. Ariel Dominguez & Brillante RB

* LIo Rush def. Rocky Romero