ROH TV Results 9.19.24: Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday, featuring a Tag Team Championship Proving Ground match and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Allysin Kay

* A video package aired looking at Dustin Rhodes’ rivalry with The Dark Order.

* Gates of Agony def. Dante Leon & Trip Jordy

* Preston Vance def. Brandon Cutler

* The Outrunners called out The Iron Savages and said they respected the Savages’ muscles, but added they didn’t have glamour. They added that they’d face them at any time and anywhere.

* John Silver def. KM

* Josh Woods & Mark Sterling bragged backstage about Woods’s Tombstone Suplex and Woods said he could it hit on anyone at any point.

* Rachael Ellering def. Maggie Lee

* There was a vignette of Anthony Henry & BEEF’s road as a team while JD Drake had been sidelined.

* The Infantry def. SAP

* Anthony Ogogo def. Kit Sackett

* Brian Cage def. Deonn Rusman

* Anthony Ogogo & Shane Taylor cut a backstage promo and said they were going after the titles.

* ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara def. Dark Order. Cage of Agony attacked Rhodes and beat him down to end the show.