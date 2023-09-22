ROH TV Results 9.21.23: Six-Man Tag Titles Defended, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles on the line in the main event. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on HonorClub, per Fightful:

* ROH Pure Championship Pure Rules Match: Katsuyori Shibata def. Nick Wayne. Jerry Lynn, Dalton Castle & Jimmy Jacobs were the judges.

* Lee Johnson was interviewed backstage and was interrupted right away by Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor. Lexy Nair told them to solve it in the ring.

* Diamante def. Catie Brite.

* Willie Mack & The Infantry were interviewed and Mack promised to win the Six Man Tag Tag Team Championships tonight.

* Lee Moriarty def. Lee Johnson.

* Athena hosted a Minion Training with Billie Starks & Lexy Nair. Nair graduated and was promoted to “Minion Bestie,” while Athena told Starks that she “still sucks.”

* Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora.

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Angelina Love.

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Garrison said that that his team with Karter was trial & error to see if it works, and Kanellis responded said they would see him later in the night.

* Sky Blue, Willow Nightingale & Kiera Hogan def. Leyla Hirsh & The Renegades

* Mark Sterling, Tony Nese, Angelico & Serpentico were interviewed and Nese told Angelico & Serpentico to follow his instructions. Serpentico called him a “Pinche Culo.”

* Ethan Page def. VSK.

* Tony Nese tried to host group training but was interrupted by Angelico & Serpentico.

* Hijo del Vikingo, Metalik & Gravity def. Serpentico, Angelico & Tony Nese

* Ethan Page was interviewed and said that he was going downward since his loss to MJF and needed to regain his competitive spark. He said he was hunting for gold in ROH.

* Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison.

* ROH Six-Man Tag Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy def. Willie Mack & The Infantry

