ROH TV Results 9.26.24: Pure Championship Match, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Lee Moriarty defend his Pure Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Action Andretti def. Tony Deppen

* The Iron Savages called out The Outrunners and vowed to stop their momentum.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Iron Savages

* Abadon def. Liviyah

* Red Velvet and Diamante were interviewed backstage and it was noted that The Board of Directors banned violence during the interview. Velvet said that Diamante was in her prime but old, noting she became a champion after only eight years wrestling she knows it Diamante. Diamante said that she’s only going to get better and Velvet doesn’t know what she’s getting into with their match.

* Brian Cage def. Alec Price

* The Bunkhouse Brawl match from last weekend’s Collision was recapped in a video

* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Christina Marie and LMK. Athena and Starkz attacked Marie and LMK post-match and Abadon made the save. Athena escaped and Abadon beat up Starkz a bit until she got away.

* Komander def. Johnny TV

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Preston Vance