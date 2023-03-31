ROH TV Results: Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels, More

ROH held the latest week of its weekly show on Thursday, headlined by Eddie Kingston vs. Christopher Daniels. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Aussie Open def. Varsity Athletes

* Miyu Yamashita def. Shazza McKenzie

* The Embassy def. JD Griffey, Dak Draper & Arjun Singh

* Metalik & AR Fox def. The Infantry

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Emi Sakura. Athena attacked Emi’s hurt knee after the match and Yuka Sakazaki made the save.

* The Kingdom, RUSH & Dralistico def. Top Flight & The Lucha Brothers

* Mark Briscoe cut a promo talking about how the ROH TV Title was his destiny. Samoa Joe came out and said he is the greatest ROH World Heavyweight Champion ever would lay Briscoe out.

* Jay Lethal confronted Mark Briscoe in an interview backstage and wished him luck against Samoa Joe.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Leon Ruffin. Yuta cut a promo after the match saying that Katsuyori Shibata wouldn’t be enough to beat him at Supercard of Honor. Shibata came out and took the mic from him before they went forehead-to-forehead.

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Blake Christian. Christian was interviewed backsatage after but was interrupted by by Prince Nana, whgo told him to skip the ROH Six-Man Tag Title match. Christian said no and Kaun, Toa Liona & Brian Cage attacked him.

* Eddie Kingston def. Christopher Daniels. Kingston was confronted by Claudio Castagnoli after and told him he’d never be champion. Kingston called for the match to happen then and there, but Castagnoli walked away. Kingston then cut a promo talking about how he needed to become World Champion and took shots at Castagnoli.