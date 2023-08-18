ROH TV Results: Samoa Joe Teams With Stokely Hathaway, More

ROH aired its latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday, with Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway teaming up plus more. You can see the full results from the episode, which aired on HonorClub, below (per Fightful):

* Gravity def. Gringo Loco

* Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods def. Silas Young.

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett cut a backstage promo saying that she was going to build an army to protect her kingdom. Leyla Hirsh confronted Maria and asked for a tougher challenge. Maria booked her against Rachael Ellering.

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Brittany J. The Renegades attacked Athena after the match and Billie Starkz made the save.

* Samoa Joe & Stokely Hathaway def. The Boys

* Billie Starkz did a backstage interview and said she didn’t know what was up with Athena. The Renegades confronted her and said they’d take care of her tonight.

* Gates of Agony def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Madison Rayne def. Dani Mo

* Dark Order def. Isaiah Broner, Lord Crew & Corey Calhoun.

* Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo about his not being on ROH TV and said that he’d learned he a simple job as champion, which was to let go of the thing he loved. His job was to keep the World Title away from people like Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe, PAC & others.

* Cole Karter def. Griff Garrison.

* Billie Starkz def. Charlette Renegade. The Renegades attacked Starkz afterward and Athena made the save. Starkz and Athena left the ring together.

* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari were interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair.

* Lee Johnson, Darius Martin & Action Andretti vs. Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen

* Athena & Billie Starkz were interviewed and Athena called Starkz her minion. Starkz issued the challenge to The Renegades for a tag team match next week. Athena was less certain but said she’d talk to Starkz about it later.

* Lady Frost def. Trish Adora

* Kiera Hogan was interviewed and called out Lady Frost.

* Leyla Hirsh def. Rachael Ellering

* Dalton Castle def. Peter Avalon

* Shane Taylor was interviewed and said he’s been waiting six years to re-establish his ROH legacy. He promised to knock Samoa Joe out and regain the ROH Television Championship.

* Metalik def. Tony Nese