ROH TV Results 6.15.23: Teal Piper Debuts, Six-Man Tag Title Match, More
ROH held their latest episode of ROH TV on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on WatchROH.com, per Fightful:
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Matt Sydal
* Nick Comoroto def. Deimos
* Iron Savages def. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
* In a backstage interview, The WorkHorsemen called out FTR and Anthony Henry said that he would give their receipt to Mark Briscoe in a match tonight.
* Diamante def. Teal Piper
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari did a live workout in the ring, with Nese calling the audience a bunch of “fat pieces of trash”.
* Tony Nese def. Serpentico
* Athena was interviewed backstage by Dasha Fuentes and mocked Kiera Hogan, leading to Hogan coming in and nailing Athena with a forearm.
* Miranda Alize def. Notorious Mimi
* Stu Grayson & The Righteous def. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* The Dark Order were interviewed backstage and challenged Stu Grayson & The Righteous to a match. Uno questioned whether The Righteous would bleed for Grayson.
* ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Trish Adora. Athena attacked Adora after the match and Kiera Hogan made the save wielding a garbage can lid. Athena got hold of the lid and attacked Hogan with it. She hit a security guard in the head and Hogan hit Athena with the lid. She brought a table into the ring but was speared through it.
* Mark Briscoe def. Anthony Henry
* Tony Khan and Stokely Hathaway booked an ROH Womens Championship Chicago Street Fight between Athena and Kiera Hogan for next week.
* Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia def. The DKC. Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko & Christopher Daniels were the judges.
* The Embassy were interviewed backstage. They called out the ROH management, saying they were providing weak competition and demanded better.
* Skye Blue def. Viva Van
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The def. AR Fox, Action Andretti & Darius Martin