ROH TV Results: Zack Sabre Jr. Defends NJPW TV Title, More

ROH presented the latest episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, with Zack Sabre Jr. in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Dark Order def. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* Athena & Billie Starkz were interviewed backstage and Athena have Lexy Nair & Starkz t-shirts. She accepted the notion of a match with Starkz against The Renegades.

* Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost

* Matt Sydal def. Serpentico

* Stokely Hathaway was interviewed and said he had respect for Samoa Joe. Lexy Nair countered that no one respects Hathaway.

* Leyla Hirsh def. Leyla Grey.

* The Embassy were interviewed backstage and talked about being the top champions in ROH. Cage said they would steamroll their way through Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Lee Johnson.

* Blake Christian def. Brandon Cutler

* Tony Nese & Mark Sterling were interviewed and took issue with Jerry Lynn interrupting Nese’s “group training” the week before, then yelled at a producer for drinking soda.

* Athena & Billie Starkz def. The Renegades. Athena attacked The Renegades afterward and tried to get Starkz to join in, but Charlette pulled Robyn out of the ring. Athena & Starkz argued after.

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Ryan Nemeth

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr def. Christopher Daniels

