ROH TV Spoilers From Last Night’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for ROH TV on Saturday before and after Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, courtesy of per PWInsider:
* Dark Match: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Victor Benjamin.
* Dark Match: EJ Nduka def. Deonn Russman
* The Gunns defeated The Outrunners
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Nick Wayne
* Athena def. Angelina Love
* The Embassy def. The Infantry & Willie Mack
* Diamante def. Cathy Bright
* Lee Moriarty def. Lee Johnson
* Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora
* Darius Martin & Action Andretti def. Cole Karter & Griff Garrison
* Ethan Page def. Jeeves SK
* Willow Nightingale & Kiera Hogan & Skye Blue def. Leyla Hirsh & The Renegade Twins
* Gravity & Metallik & Hiko del Vikingo def. Tony Nese & Serpentico & Angelico
