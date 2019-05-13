ROH TV Taping Results From Chicago (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped several weeks of television as part of the War of the Worlds tour with NJPW in Chicago last night. You can see results below, via PWInsider:

It’s been a long time since I stepped into the Odeum, which was the site of ECW Anarchy Rulz, the first PPV I ever attended back when I was 14 years old! I felt very old going back into the building tonight for the final Ring of Honor War of the Worlds event. Here are the results:

*Rhett Titus pinned Rayo.

*Flip Gordon pinned Karl Fredericks.

*Jeff Cobb calls out ROH Champion Matt Taven and challenges him for a title match. Taven teases it will happen but walks off.

*Silas Young has a European wrestling exhibition which ends with him lowblowing the opponent and beating him,

*Kenny King defeated Jay Lethal. King is no longer blind.

*The Allure cut a promo, leading to Jenny Rose and Kelly Klein hitting the ring and attacking them.

*The Bouncers win a Four Corners match over The Kingdom, Coast to Coast and New Japan Young Lions Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors.

*Josh Woods wins a squash in like 10 seconds.

*EVIL and SANADA defeated Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima.

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated The Briscoes. This one was streamed live to Honor Club. Real good match.

*NWA Women’s Champioin Allysin Kay defeated Marti Belle.

*Mark Haskins was confronted by Bully Ray during an in-ring promo, setting up Bully and Shane Taylor vs. Haskins and Tracy Williams. It’s a big brawl. PJ Black tries to save his Lifeblood partners but is put through a table by Bully.

*NWA National Champion Colt Cabana wrestled James Storm to a draw. The Briscoes attacked Cabana after and declared the NWA screwed them, so now they are getting the NWA back. Nick Aldis got involved but was laid out as well.

*Hirooki Goto defeated Hikuleo.

*Silas Young beat a masked wrestler named the Squid.

*Dalton Castle cut a promo challenging Dragon Lee to face him at the June Best in the World PPV. The Boys confront Castle but are laid out.

*Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein & Jenny Rose vs. The Allure’s Angelina Love & Mandy Rose never happened after The Allure attacked them during the ring entrance.

*PJ Black & Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams defeated Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova & Eli Isom.

*Jeff Cobb won a Four Corners match to earn a future ROH title match, beating Rush, PCO and Jay Lethal.

They announced they would return to Chicago in September.