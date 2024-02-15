wrestling / News
ROH TV Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)
February 15, 2024
Ring of Honor taped three matches for ROH TV at last night’s AEW Dynamite/Rampage taping in Austin, Texas. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Nyla Rose in a Best of Three Falls Tables match to retain.
* Danhaunsen def. Brandon Cutler
* Komander def. Exodus Prime, AR Fox & Matt Sydal.
