ROH TV Taping Results From Last Night (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped three matches for ROH TV at last night’s AEW Dynamite/Rampage taping in Austin, Texas. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Nyla Rose in a Best of Three Falls Tables match to retain.

* Danhaunsen def. Brandon Cutler

* Komander def. Exodus Prime, AR Fox & Matt Sydal.