ROH TV Taping Results From New York City (Spoilers)
July 20, 2019 | Posted by
Ring of Honor held an ROH TV taping prior to their Manhattan Mayhem event in New York City tonight. You can follow our coverage of the main event here. Spoilers for the taping can be found below, courtesy of PWInsider:
*The SOS defeated two unnamed opponents.
*ROH Six Man Tag Team ChampionsVillain Enterprises defeating the Shinobi Squad.
*Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein defeated Karissa Rivera. The Allure came out and cut a promo about Klein and Sumie Sakai after.
Tracy William defeated ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor, Silas Young and Josh Woods in a Four Way.
The Boys defeated unnamed opponents.
