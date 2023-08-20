ROH TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s episode of Collision, and the results are now online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* NJPW Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def Metalik

* Athena & Billie Starks def. The Renegades

* Cole Karter def. a local talen

* Kiera Hogan def. Lady Frost

* S.A.P def. the Outrunners

* Lee Moriarity & The Workhorse Men def. three local talents

* Leyla Hirsch def. Leyla Gray

* The Embassy def. Action Andretti, Darius Martin and Lee Johnson