ROH TV Taping Spoilers From Baltimore, Maryland

April 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor ROH TV Logo Spoilers On HonorClub Image Credit: ROH

– ROH HonorClub TV tapings were held ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland. You can check out those results below, per F4WOnline.com:

* Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) beat Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero.
* Lance Archer beat Crowbar.
* ROH World Champion Bandido beat Jay Lethal.

