ROH TV Taping Spoilers From Detroit
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) held TV tapings last night ahead of AEW Collision at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Here are some results, per @dajosc11 on X and Fightful:
* Athena beat Rachel Armstrong. After the match, Thunder Rosa made an appearance to stop Athena from beating down Armstrong.
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) beat four local wrestlers.
* Deonna Purrazzo beat Marti Belle.
* Marina Shafir beat Laynie Luck.
* Pure Rules Match: Queen Aminata beat Allysin Kay.
* Rhino and Hologram beat The Frat House.
* Rhino beat Max Caster.