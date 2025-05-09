ROH TV Taping Spoilers From Detroit

– Ring of Honor (ROH) held TV tapings last night ahead of AEW Collision at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Here are some results, per @dajosc11 on X and Fightful:

* Athena beat Rachel Armstrong. After the match, Thunder Rosa made an appearance to stop Athena from beating down Armstrong.

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, and Lee Moriarty) beat four local wrestlers.

* Deonna Purrazzo beat Marti Belle.

* Marina Shafir beat Laynie Luck.

* Pure Rules Match: Queen Aminata beat Allysin Kay.

* Rhino and Hologram beat The Frat House.

* Rhino beat Max Caster.