ROH TV Taping Spoilers From Last Night in Sacramento

– Ring of Honor taped two matchups for upcoming ROH HonorClub TV at last night’s AEW Dynamite show at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. Below are some results from the TV tapings, per Fightful:

* Komander defended the ROH World TV Title by beating Dark Panther.

* Fuego, Mistico, and Neon beat the team of Hechicero, Rugido, and Volador Jr.