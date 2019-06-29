ROH TV Taping Lineup for Tonight in Philadelphia

– ROH is set to hold TV tapings tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the 2300 Arena. Tonight’s card will feature the fallout from Best in the World. Here is the lineup for tonight’s card:

* The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee

* Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon

* Krissy Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai

* Angelina Love vs. Stella Gray vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Jenny Rose