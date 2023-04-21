ROH TV Tapings Set For Universal Studios Early Next Month

ROH is set to return to Universal Studios for TV tapings in a couple of weeks. ROH announced on Friday that they will hold TV tapings on May 6th and 7th at Universal Orlando.

The announcement notes:

“JUST ANNOUNCED:

@ringofhonor

Honor Club TV tapings return to @UniversalORL; be there LIVE for a huge ROH weekend!

• Saturday, May 6th at 6pm

• Sunday, May 7th at 4pm

Tickets are ON SALE NOW:

http://eventbrite.com/e/roh-honor-club-taping-tickets-622499732457”