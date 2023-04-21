wrestling / News
ROH TV Tapings Set For Universal Studios Early Next Month
ROH is set to return to Universal Studios for TV tapings in a couple of weeks. ROH announced on Friday that they will hold TV tapings on May 6th and 7th at Universal Orlando.
The announcement notes:
“JUST ANNOUNCED:
@ringofhonor
Honor Club TV tapings return to @UniversalORL; be there LIVE for a huge ROH weekend!
• Saturday, May 6th at 6pm
• Sunday, May 7th at 4pm
Tickets are ON SALE NOW:
http://eventbrite.com/e/roh-honor-club-taping-tickets-622499732457”
🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED:@ringofhonor Honor Club TV tapings return to @UniversalORL; be there LIVE for a huge ROH weekend!
• Saturday, May 6th at 6pm
• Sunday, May 7th at 4pm
Tickets are ON SALE NOW:
🎟 https://t.co/DRbetcx6La pic.twitter.com/81elrtKv1P
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4