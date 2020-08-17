wrestling / News
ROH News: Update On This Week’s TV Tapings, Caprice Coleman on TV Return
August 17, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that ROH is set to tape TV in the Baltimore, Maryland area on Wednesday in an empty arena setting. Wednesday will be the first of five days of tapings. Everyone at the show will undergo several COVID-19 tests before performing. Delirious is reportedly in charge of creative for the show. ROH is hoping to do similar tapings regularly going forward.
– ROH color commentator Caprice Coleman talks about his excitement for the return of Ring of Honor and even brings back Coleman’s Pulpit with the Bouncers on Happy Hour.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment
- Ryback On AEW Making an Offer to Rey Mysterio, The Possibility of Mysterio in AEW
- Sonya Deville Issues Statement Over Alleged Abduction Attempt By Man At Her Home