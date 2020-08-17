ROH News: Update On This Week’s TV Tapings, Caprice Coleman on TV Return

– PWInsider reports that ROH is set to tape TV in the Baltimore, Maryland area on Wednesday in an empty arena setting. Wednesday will be the first of five days of tapings. Everyone at the show will undergo several COVID-19 tests before performing. Delirious is reportedly in charge of creative for the show. ROH is hoping to do similar tapings regularly going forward.

– ROH color commentator Caprice Coleman talks about his excitement for the return of Ring of Honor and even brings back Coleman’s Pulpit with the Bouncers on Happy Hour.