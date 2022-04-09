ROH TV Title Defense & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a ROH TV Championship defense and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Rampage, it was announced that Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Samoa Joe. In addition, Capt. Shawn Dean will face MFJ while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee take on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. reDRagon

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe

* Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, & Daniel Garcia

* MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Sean

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland