wrestling / News
ROH TV Title Defense & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a ROH TV Championship defense and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Rampage, it was announced that Minoru Suzuki will defend the ROH World Television Championship against Samoa Joe. In addition, Capt. Shawn Dean will face MFJ while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee take on Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.
The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. reDRagon
* ROH World TV Championship Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe
* Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, & Daniel Garcia
* MJF vs. Capt. Shawn Sean
* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
This Wednesday, April 13
UNO Lakefront Arena in
New Orelans, LA#AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork
ROH World Television Championship Match@suzuki_D_minoru vs @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/pRQ1JDroPL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Los Parks Are No Longer With MLW, Court Bauer Claims They Deliberately Hurt Other Wrestlers, Alex Hammerstone Comments
- Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top
- Notes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WrestleMania 38 Match