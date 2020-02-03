wrestling / News

ROH TV Title Match Announced For 18th Anniversary Event

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Ring of Honor announced Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Title against Bandido at ROH 18th Anniversary on March 13 in Las Vegas. This marks the first match announced for the 18th Anniversary show.

– It was also announced that John Walters will return for Past vs. Present. As previously reported, Jonathan Gresham will take on Douglas Williams at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading