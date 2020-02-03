wrestling / News
ROH TV Title Match Announced For 18th Anniversary Event
– Ring of Honor announced Dragon Lee will defend the ROH TV Title against Bandido at ROH 18th Anniversary on March 13 in Las Vegas. This marks the first match announced for the 18th Anniversary show.
ROH returns to the fight capital of the world to celebrate its 18th Anniversary LIVE PPV that you won't want to miss!
Already signed: @dragonlee95 vs @bandidowrestler
MARCH 13TH
6:00 PM PDT
SAMS TOWN LIVE
5111 BOULDER HIGHWAY
89122 LAS VEGAS, NV
🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjwVIM pic.twitter.com/SeqaxftkQp
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 3, 2020
– It was also announced that John Walters will return for Past vs. Present. As previously reported, Jonathan Gresham will take on Douglas Williams at the event.
